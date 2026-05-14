Delhi government announces mandatory 2-day WFH/week, 50% official meetings online

The Delhi government has announced a series of measures to save fuel and ease the burden on foreign exchange reserves. The decision comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's appeal for "wise spending" and fuel conservation. As part of the new measures, all Delhi government employees will work from home for two days a week. The administration also announced that 50% of official meetings will henceforth be held online to reduce travel and fuel use.

Vehicle restrictions 'Metro Day' every Monday The Delhi government has also decided to reduce the use of official vehicles by cutting petrol limits allotted to officers by 20%. The monthly cap has been reduced from 200-liter. Furthermore, the Delhi government and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will also change office hours to help minimize traffic congestion and fuel usage. In a bid to promote public transport, the government will observe "Metro Day" every Monday and appeal to citizens for a "No Car Day" once a week.

Awareness campaign 'Mera Bharat Mera Yogdan' campaign The Delhi government is also launching a campaign called "Mera Bharat Mera Yogdan" (My India, My Contribution) to promote fuel saving and efficient governance. The campaign will include a 90-day awareness drive where citizens will be administered a pledge to promote savings and contribute toward nation-building. To further reduce electricity consumption, air conditioners in all government offices will be set between 24 to 26 degrees Celsius with master switches installed to prevent wastage.

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