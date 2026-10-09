Delhi appoints Awanish Kumar excise commissioner via services order
Delhi just got a new excise commissioner: Awanish Kumar, a 2014-batch IAS officer, is stepping in after Ravi Jha's transfer.
Before this, Kumar served as the director of training and technical education and higher education.
The announcement was issued by the services department in an order on Thursday.
Delhi reshuffle amid ACB probe
Kumar's appointment is part of a bigger shuffle in Delhi's top jobs.
Rupesh Kumar Thakur has been relieved of the health charge amid an ACB probe into alleged irregularities in the procurement of medicines, medical equipment, and consumables worth hundreds of crores, while Niharika Rai will keep her transport role but will lose tourism duties.
Mekala Chaitanya Prasad is taking on more work in public works.
Basically, it's all change behind the scenes at Delhi government right now.