Delhi appoints scientists to test pollution for use as evidence
India
Delhi just brought in two scientists, Dr. Nandita Moitra and Arvind Kumar, to officially test water, sewage, and industrial waste around the city.
Their lab results won't just sit on a shelf; they'll actually be used as evidence in pollution cases, making it easier to crack down on violators and keep the city's water cleaner.
State lab established under Water Act
This move follows the designation of a new state water lab earlier this year, set up under recent changes to the Water Act.
The idea is to make tracking and prosecuting polluters simpler and more effective so Delhi can get serious about fighting water pollution.