Delhi approves 100+ floor skyscrapers under MPD-2047 respecting heritage
India
Big news for the capital: Delhi just got the green light to build skyscrapers over 100 floors, thanks to the new Master Plan of Delhi 2047 (MPD-2047).
These "landmark developments" will pop up near transit corridors and commercial hotspots, but they'll still have to respect historic sites and heritage zones.
Basements excluded from FAR in Delhi
The plan also tweaks land use rules: basements used for incidental storage, services, utilities, or parking will not count toward FAR, making space more efficient.
There's a push for high-density, mixed-use development within 500 meters on either side of existing and planned Metro corridors, with compact footprints to maximize open space at ground level.
Experts say this could make Delhi feel a lot more modern, and way more livable.