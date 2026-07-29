Delhi approves 3-year Lakshmi Yojana to pay women ₹2,500 monthly

If you're a woman aged 21-60, have a family income up to ₹2.5 lakh per year, and no more than three children, you can apply online starting August 1, 2026.

Payments kick off on Raksha Bandhan (August 28) and will be sent through either a combination of a digital wallet and an RD/FD account, or entirely to an RD/FD account, plus there are built-in checks so the money isn't spent on things like alcohol or gambling.

The process is designed to be transparent and easy, with banks offering good interest rates for savings.