Delhi approves Lakshmi Yojana depositing ₹2,500 monthly into bank accounts
India
Delhi just approved the Lakshmi Yojana, a new scheme where eligible women will get ₹2,500 every month straight into their bank accounts.
The initiative, earlier called Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, provides monthly financial assistance to eligible women.
Lakshmi Yojana registration opens August 1
The registration portal opens on August 1, and you'll probably need your Aadhaar card, ration card, and proof of address to apply (official details coming soon).
This scheme lines up with similar efforts in other BJP-ruled states and aims to make a real difference for women by putting money directly in their hands.