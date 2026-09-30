Delhi approves ₹1,789.52cr ITMS for 42 corridors over 2 years

The ITMS will set up 1,092 adaptive traffic signals that adjust timings based on actual road conditions, cutting down wait times and jams.

There will also be 1,029 automated enforcement spots to catch things like speeding or wrong-way driving.

Emergency vehicles will get priority green corridors so they can move faster in critical situations.

Plus, commuters can expect live updates on digital boards and apps, making city travel a little less stressful for everyone.