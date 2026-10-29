Delhi AQI 185 prompts Stage 1 Graded Response Action Plan
India
Delhi's air just got a lot worse, with the AQI standing at 185 at 10am.
This spike comes right before winter's usual pollution peak, so authorities have already rolled out Stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).
The main reasons? Car fumes, factory emissions, dust from construction sites, and smoke from burning crop stubble.
Delhi weather traps pollution, experts warn
Weather isn't helping: warm air is trapping pollution close to the ground, and weak winds aren't clearing it out.
Add in stubble burning from nearby states and firecrackers during festivals, and things get even messier.
Health experts like Dr. GC Khilnani are seeing more people with breathing problems lately and are urging those at risk to take extra care.