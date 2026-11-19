Delhi AQI 232 for 4th day, Rekha Gupta warns agencies
Delhi is still stuck with poor air quality, with the AQI remaining at 232 for the fourth day in a row.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta isn't happy about it, warning that any slackness from agencies will lead to strict consequences.
With forecasts hinting things could get even worse soon, the city is stepping up efforts to tackle pollution.
Delhi authorities penalize 25,610 vehicles
The government is boosting road cleaning and cracking down on polluters: violations were found at 554 locations, and 25,610 vehicles got penalties for missing pollution certificates.
They're also adding more electric busses and fixing up roads near pollution hotspots.
The goal? Cut pollution by 10-15% each year through teamwork between officials and the public.