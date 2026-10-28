Delhi AQI 235, hotspots above 300 as GRAP starts
India
Delhi's air quality is stuck in the "poor" zone, with Wednesday's average AQI at 235.
But it gets worse in certain neighborhoods: places like Vivek Vihar and Jahangirpuri crossed the 300 mark, which isn't great for your lungs.
To help out, the government has kicked off Stage one of its anti-pollution plan (GRAP) since October 16.
Ghaziabad AQI 462 Noida AQI 320
The pollution problem isn't just in Delhi: Ghaziabad's New Tehsil-Loni area saw a scary AQI of 462, while Noida Sector 62 was at 320.
Some areas in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are doing better with AQIs under 200.
The weather folks say things might be "poor" on October 28 but should start improving soon, especially since stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana has dropped this year.