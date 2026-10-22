Delhi AQI 244 on Oct 21, pollution linked to migraines
India
Delhi's air just took a hit: AQI reached 244 on October 21, landing in the poor zone. Forecasts say it could get even worse on October 22.
If you've been getting more headaches lately, you're not alone; Dr. Aditya Gupta explains that pollution can trigger migraines by messing with pain pathways and blood vessels.
Dr Rajeev Chowdry recommends HEPA, N95
Besides headaches, bad air can make breathing harder and increase stress in your body, warns Dr. Rajeev Chowdry, Director, Internal Medicine at Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital, Faridabad Sector 20.
To stay safe, try using a HEPA purifier indoors and wear an N95 mask if you need to go out, especially when pollution peaks.
And maybe skip those outdoor plans for now.