Delhi AQI 261 after dust storms from Afghanistan, Iran, Pakistan
Delhi woke up to pretty rough air Sunday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) jumping to 261, the highest it's been since April 17, 2026.
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) says this sudden spike is thanks to dust storms blowing in from Afghanistan, Iran, and Pakistan, carried by strong winds into northwestern India.
Delhi authorities ramp up dust control
The CAQM explained that high PM10 levels and gusty winds have pushed pollution way up, not just in Delhi but across the region.
While it's hot and humid (with temperatures a bit above normal), authorities haven't put extra restrictions in place since the dust is coming from outside. Instead, they're ramping up local dust control efforts.
Good news: the weather department expects stronger winds on Monday that should help clear things up soon.