Delhi AQI 261 after dust storms from Afghanistan, Iran, Pakistan

Delhi authorities ramp up dust control

The CAQM explained that high PM10 levels and gusty winds have pushed pollution way up, not just in Delhi but across the region.

While it's hot and humid (with temperatures a bit above normal), authorities haven't put extra restrictions in place since the dust is coming from outside. Instead, they're ramping up local dust control efforts.

Good news: the weather department expects stronger winds on Monday that should help clear things up soon.