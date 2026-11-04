Delhi AQI 369 as CAQM moves to Stage II measures
Delhi's air quality is still in the very poor zone, with an AQI of 369, so breathing easy isn't really an option right now.
Even after some pollution control steps, things haven't improved much, especially with Diwali around the corner.
The CAQM has now moved to tougher stage two anti-pollution measures, since stubble burning and traffic are still big culprits.
Farm fires worsen Delhi NCR AQI
It's not just Delhi feeling the smog: Gurugram and Noida are also struggling, with AQIs over 300.
Farm fires across six states have added to the mess, and the outlook for the next five days suggests air quality is likely to remain in the "very poor" to "severe" category ahead of Diwali.
The CAQM enforced Stage II of GRAP across Delhi-NCR and directed concerned agencies to implement the measures alongside existing restrictions.