Delhi AQI around 292 as smog raises heart strain concerns
India
Delhi's air quality just slipped into the "Poor" zone, with AQI levels around 292 as winter smog sets in.
While we usually worry about breathing issues, doctors say this pollution can also hit your heart: tiny particles sneak into your bloodstream, raising blood pressure and causing inflammation that puts extra strain on your heart.
Dr Anjan Siotia warns arrhythmia risk
Cardiologist Dr. Anjan Siotia warns that long-term exposure to this kind of pollution can mess with blood circulation and even trigger irregular heart rhythms.
If you have any heart risks, like diabetes or high cholesterol, it's smart to check air quality before heading out, stick to your meds, and limit outdoor time when pollution spikes.
Stay safe out there!