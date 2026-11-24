Delhi AQI at 260 as temperatures fall to single digits
Delhi's air quality is slipping again, with the AQI climbing to 260, back in the poor range after a brief improvement.
If you've noticed the chill, you're not alone: temperatures are set to drop into single digits from Wednesday, which could make pollution stick around even longer.
Delhi officials aim 15-20% pollution cut
A whopping 26 out of 58 city monitoring stations already showed very poor air on Monday. Experts say things might get worse by November 26.
Meanwhile, officials are planning ahead for district action plans for 2027, aiming to cut pollution by 15-20% by focusing on waste burning and traffic jams, hoping for cleaner air in the years to come.