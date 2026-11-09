Delhi AQI drops from 635 to 356 but remains hazardous

Delhi woke up to much better air on Monday, with the AQI dropping from a wild reading of 635 at 8.30am to 356 by 12.30pm.

But even with this improvement, the city's air is still considered "hazardous."

After Diwali celebrations and firecrackers on Sunday night, pollution had shot up to an extreme reading of 635 at 8.30am so while things are better now, breathing easy is still a challenge.