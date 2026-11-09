Delhi AQI drops from 635 to 356 but remains hazardous
Delhi woke up to much better air on Monday, with the AQI dropping from a wild reading of 635 at 8.30am to 356 by 12.30pm.
But even with this improvement, the city's air is still considered "hazardous."
After Diwali celebrations and firecrackers on Sunday night, pollution had shot up to an extreme reading of 635 at 8.30am so while things are better now, breathing easy is still a challenge.
Other Indian cities see cleaner air
Other big cities saw their air clear up too. Kolkata and Chennai landed in the "unhealthy" range (Kolkata with an AQI of 157 and Chennai with a poor AQI of 150), but Hyderabad was way ahead with a moderate AQI of 82.
Bengaluru (94) and Pune (100) kept pollution mostly under control.
Northern cities like Delhi are still struggling though, especially after Diwali fireworks and stubble burning nearby made things worse.