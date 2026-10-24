Delhi AQI drops to 296 yet remains unhealthy before winter
India
Delhi woke up to slightly better air this Saturday; AQI dropped to 296 from yesterday's 337, and there was even a Moderate reading at 8am.
Still, pollution is hanging around at unhealthy levels as winter gets closer.
Delhi poor air till Oct 26
Stronger winds helped clear out some of the smog left after monsoon season, but major sources like cars and factories haven't changed.
Experts say air quality will likely stay Poor through October 26, especially as wind slows down and winter brings more pollution.