Delhi AQI eases to 299 IMD forecasts 'Very poor' again
Delhi's air got a little better on Tuesday, with the average Air Quality Index (AQI) dropping to 299 from 344.
But don't celebrate just yet. More than half of the city's monitoring stations still showed high pollution by evening.
And heads up: IMD said air quality will likely get "Very Poor" again from November 11-13 as winds slow down.
TERI Gram hits India-high 395 AQI
Some spots like IIT Delhi, Pusa Institute, and Chandni Chowk had AQIs close to 390, while areas like Karala and the Cantonment Area were much lower, around 130-210.
With things not looking great, GRAP Stage 3 was in force as a "pre-cautionary" measure.
Even Gurugram's TERI Gram hit an AQI of 395, the highest in India that day, so it's not just a Delhi problem right now.