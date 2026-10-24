Delhi AQI expected to spike from 197 to 310-320 Saturday
India
Delhi's air isn't looking great: Saturday morning started with a "moderate" AQI of 197, but later pollution is expected to spike into the "very poor" range (310-320).
That's a sharp jump from Friday and means breathing outdoors could get pretty uncomfortable.
CAQM activates Stage I across Delhi-NCR
To tackle this, the Commission for Air Quality Management has kicked off Stage I of its emergency plan across Delhi-NCR.
This means you might see new rules like limits on vehicle entry from November to January, checking pollution certificates, and efforts to cut down dust and construction pollution.
Agencies have been told to act fast so things don't get worse.