Delhi AQI falls from 1,331 to 412 within hours
India
Delhi's air quality took a wild swing on Monday, November 9, 2026, with the AQI dropping from a dangerous 1,331 at night to 412 by morning.
Even though that's a big improvement, the air is still far from safe to breathe.
The quick change just shows how unpredictable Delhi's pollution can be.
Delhi AQI above 400 prompts caution
According to the weather department, persistent calm winds and dry weather helped pollution linger and build up.
But at night, stable air trapped pollutants close to the ground, making things worse before they got better.
An upper-air cyclonic circulation over northwest Rajasthan also played a part in moving pollutants around.
Even with lower numbers now, an AQI above 400 means Delhiites still need to be careful and keep an eye on updates.