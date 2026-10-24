Delhi AQI falls to 191, officials say 'war mode'
India
Good news for Delhi: air quality has actually improved!
The city's AQI dropped to 191 on Saturday, October 24, 2026, moving out of the "poor" zone after three rough days.
Officials say they're in "war mode" to fight pollution and keep the air cleaner for everyone.
Delhi AQI improves versus 2024 2025
Here's some perspective: On October 23, AQI was 305 in 2025, and in 2024 it was even worse at 364. So things are definitely looking up.
Plus, with slightly cooler nights (Safdarjung clocked in at 18.3 degrees Celsius) and some cloudy weather on the way, there's hope these improvements will stick around a bit longer.