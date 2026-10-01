Delhi AQI hits 129 as satellites detect 19 crop-residue fires

From mid-September to the end of the month, there were 114 stubble-burning incidents, part of an annual cycle where farmers burn leftover crop residue after harvest because it's quick and cheap.

But all that smoke doesn't just disappear; it drifts into Delhi, especially during October and November when weather traps pollution close to the ground.

This early spike is a heads-up: expect more smoggy days ahead if things don't change.