Delhi AQI hits 129 as satellites detect 19 crop-residue fires
Delhi's air quality just dropped, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) rising to 129 after a decent five-day streak.
The main factor? Satellite observations detected 19 crop-residue burning events across six states, including seven each in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.
It's that time of year when pollution usually creeps back in.
Stubble-burning smoke threatens Delhi air
From mid-September to the end of the month, there were 114 stubble-burning incidents, part of an annual cycle where farmers burn leftover crop residue after harvest because it's quick and cheap.
But all that smoke doesn't just disappear; it drifts into Delhi, especially during October and November when weather traps pollution close to the ground.
This early spike is a heads-up: expect more smoggy days ahead if things don't change.