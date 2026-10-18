Delhi AQI jumps from 90 to 187, ITO hits 425
India
Delhi's air quality took a hit this weekend, with the AQI jumping from 90 on Friday to 187 by Sunday.
Out of 58 monitoring spots, 21 showed poor air, and the ITO area even hit a severe level of 425.
According to officials, dry weather and barely-there winds aren't helping clear things up.
The forecast says these conditions are likely to stick around until at least October 21.
No rain this week, highs 34°C
If you're hoping for rain to clear the air, no luck: none is expected this week.
Temperatures are set to climb too, reaching up to 34 degrees Celsius by the weekend.
So if you're heading out, keep those masks handy and maybe plan some indoor hangouts!