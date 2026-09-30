Delhi AQI jumps to 107 as winds and rain fade
India
Delhi's air quality has worsened to the moderate range, with the AQI jumping to 107 on Wednesday morning, over 30 points higher than the day before.
The drop comes as rain and winds that used to clear out pollution have faded, letting heat take over.
Delhi minimum 22.4C, IMD forecasts 33-35C
After a cooler Tuesday, Delhi's minimum temperature rose to 22.4 Celsius on Wednesday.
The IMD says skies will stay mostly clear and dry, with daytime temperatures hovering between 33 to 35 Celsius on Wednesday and around 34 Celsius on October 1 and 2, so don't count on any rain to freshen things up soon.