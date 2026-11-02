Delhi AQI jumps to 324, GRAP Stage II activated
India
Delhi's air quality just took a sharp hit: AQI jumped from 117 to 324 in two days, landing the city in the "very poor" zone.
To tackle this, officials have activated GRAP Stage II, which means tighter restrictions are now in place to help curb pollution.
Delhi bans non-BS-VI vehicles from outside
From November 1, non-BS-VI petrol and diesel vehicles registered outside Delhi aren't allowed in the city.
But if you drive an electric, CNG, or BS-VI vehicle, you're good to go.
Forecasts say the bad air isn't clearing up soon.