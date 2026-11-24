Delhi AQI reaches 245, Central Pollution Control Board warns
Delhi's air quality is not looking great right now.
The air quality index (AQI) hit 245 on Tuesday, November 24, which falls into the poor category.
The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) says this level can pose health risks to sensitive groups.
Sadly, these numbers have been sticking around across the city.
People with breathing troubles advised indoors
With fog predicted and humidity at 96%, it is even harder for pollution to clear out. Visibility could drop too.
If you have breathing troubles, experts recommend staying indoors as much as possible and following health guidelines until things improve.
The CPCB is keeping a close eye on the situation and sharing updates so everyone can stay informed.