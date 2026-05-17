Delhi asks firms for 2 WFH days to conserve fuel
Delhi's government is asking private firms to let employees work from home for two days a week, switch up office timings, and encourage carpooling.
This move, part of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's Mera Bharat, Mera Yogdan campaign and PM Modi's push for saving resources, aims to conserve fuel amid global uncertainties.
Essential services like healthcare aren't included.
Advisory urges commute changes, tech upgrades
Office commutes are a big reason Delhi uses so much gasoline and diesel.
The advisory suggests things like staggered shifts, more virtual meetings, and using public transport or bikes instead of cars.
Employers should limit official vehicle use and boost their tech setups so WFH actually works.
Plus, companies are encouraged to spread the word about saving fuel among staff.