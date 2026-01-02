Delhi Assembly hires 'langur mimickers' to tackle monkey menace
Delhi's Assembly is getting creative with its monkey problem—by hiring people who can mimic langur calls.
Since actual langurs are banned, these experts will try to scare off monkeys that have been damaging property and making life tricky for staff.
The government just floated a ₹17.5 lakh tender for this quirky solution, hoping it'll keep the monkeys at bay.
How does this work?
Five mimickers will be on duty during the week (and two on Saturdays), working eight-hour shifts.
If they slack off, contractors face a ₹1,000 daily penalty.
This isn't new—Delhi's tried similar tactics since at least 2017, and even used mimickers plus fake langurs during various big events.
Why is Delhi still struggling with monkeys?
Despite court orders for monkey sterilization and years of experiments (including warnings from Assembly leaders after close encounters), nothing has really solved the problem.
The ongoing search for humane fixes shows just how tough it is to balance city life with urban wildlife—even if it means calling in some expert impersonators.