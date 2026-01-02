Delhi Assembly hires 'langur mimickers' to tackle monkey menace India Jan 02, 2026

Delhi's Assembly is getting creative with its monkey problem—by hiring people who can mimic langur calls.

Since actual langurs are banned, these experts will try to scare off monkeys that have been damaging property and making life tricky for staff.

The government just floated a ₹17.5 lakh tender for this quirky solution, hoping it'll keep the monkeys at bay.