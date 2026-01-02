Next Article
Delhi priest, wife found guilty of 2017 murder
India
A Delhi court has convicted temple priest Lakhan Dubey and his wife Kamlesh for the 2017 murder of Chander Shekhar.
The couple lured Shekhar to their temple, drugged him with sleeping pills, and strangled him with a rope.
Sentencing is set for January 7.
What led to the crime—and how the truth came out
The motive was a coercive affair between Kamlesh and Shekhar that escalated with threats to the couple's children.
After killing Shekhar, they tried to cover it up by burning his body with kerosene and camphor in a locked room at their temple.
The court found them guilty based on forensic evidence like kerosene and sedative traces, medical reports, call records, scene recoveries, Kamlesh's confession during questioning, and their silence on key details.