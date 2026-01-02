Delhi priest, wife found guilty of 2017 murder

What led to the crime—and how the truth came out

The motive was a coercive affair between Kamlesh and Shekhar that escalated with threats to the couple's children.

After killing Shekhar, they tried to cover it up by burning his body with kerosene and camphor in a locked room at their temple.

The court found them guilty based on forensic evidence like kerosene and sedative traces, medical reports, call records, scene recoveries, Kamlesh's confession during questioning, and their silence on key details.