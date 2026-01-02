Indore's water crisis: 10 dead, over 1,400 sick from contamination
A leak in a water pipeline in Indore's Bhagirathpura area has led to a major health scare—at least 10 people have died and more than 1,400 have fallen ill with vomiting and diarrhea.
The leak was found near a police outpost where a toilet had been built, and while locals say the toll is even higher, officials confirmed up to 10 deaths.
What's being done about it?
The city moved quickly: the leak was sealed, tanker water is being delivered, and chlorine tablets are being handed out door-to-door.
Hospitals are still treating over 200 people.
Authorities are now checking all pipelines and testing water quality nonstop.
Residents have been told to boil tap water for at least 10 minutes before drinking—just to be safe.
Why should you care?
This isn't just about one neighborhood—it's a reminder of how important clean water is (and how fast things can go wrong if it's not).
It shows why speaking up about local issues matters, because action only came after complaints piled up.