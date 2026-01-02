Indore's water crisis: 10 dead, over 1,400 sick from contamination India Jan 02, 2026

A leak in a water pipeline in Indore's Bhagirathpura area has led to a major health scare—at least 10 people have died and more than 1,400 have fallen ill with vomiting and diarrhea.

The leak was found near a police outpost where a toilet had been built, and while locals say the toll is even higher, officials confirmed up to 10 deaths.