'India will decide': Jaishankar stands firm on India's right to self-defense
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar told students at IIT Madras that India has every right to defend itself against terrorism, especially from "bad neighbors."
He made it clear that decisions on how to respond to such threats will be made by India alone—no outside interference.
Regional cooperation and being a good neighbor
Jaishankar pointed out that some countries use terrorism as a political tool, which blocks progress on things like sharing water.
In contrast, he highlighted how India supports its friendly neighbors—like sending vaccines during the pandemic and helping Sri Lanka financially—showing India's belief in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, or "the world is one family."