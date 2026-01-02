Next Article
Indian Railways drops its 2026 train guide—here's what's new
India
Indian Railways just rolled out its latest "Trains at a Glance" for 2026, covering over 1,400 trains.
The booklet packs in everything from updated schedules and fares to reservation tips, onboard perks, food menus, and even travel rules—basically your one-stop guide for planning any rail trip.
More trains, faster rides—What stands out this year?
This year brings 122 new trains to the tracks—including more Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat services—and speed upgrades for 549 existing routes.
So whether you're commuting or planning an adventure, there are now more options (and quicker ones) than ever before.