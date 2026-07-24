Delhi Assembly, Secretariat, Army Public School receive false bomb threats
India
On Friday, Delhi's Assembly, Secretariat, and an Army Public School all got bomb threats that sent emergency teams rushing in.
Bomb squads and sniffer dogs checked everything out but found nothing suspicious. The threats were fake.
Delhi on high alert, investigators probe
Delhi is now on high alert with extra security at important spots.
Investigators are tracking down who sent the calls and emails behind the threats.
Even though it was a false alarm, officials say they are taking no chances to keep everyone safe.