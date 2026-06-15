Delhi auto rickshaw drivers oppose US embassy 250th banners
Delhi's auto-rickshaw drivers are not happy about US Embassy ads celebrating Happy Birthday America! 250 Years Old popping up on their vehicles.
The banners, featuring the American flag and President Trump, have been on about 100 autos since May.
Tensions rose after a recent US strike killed three Indian sailors, making the campaign feel even more out of place.
Drivers removing embassy ads, video shows
Rajinder Soni from Auto Rikshaw Sangh criticized the ads for being put up without permission and wondered why America is being celebrated when fuel prices are high and Indian lives have been lost.
Some drivers said the banners give some shade but said national interests matter more.
M S Mansoori pointed out only a small fraction of drivers agreed to display them. Some drivers felt pressured.
A circulating video on X shows some drivers are now removing the ads themselves, encouraging others to do the same.