Delhi auto rickshaw drivers oppose US embassy 250th banners

Drivers removing embassy ads, video shows

Rajinder Soni from Auto Rikshaw Sangh criticized the ads for being put up without permission and wondered why America is being celebrated when fuel prices are high and Indian lives have been lost.

Some drivers said the banners give some shade but said national interests matter more.

M S Mansoori pointed out only a small fraction of drivers agreed to display them. Some drivers felt pressured.

A circulating video on X shows some drivers are now removing the ads themselves, encouraging others to do the same.