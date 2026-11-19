Delhi auto taxi drivers protest at Ramlila Maidan over fares
Auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers across Delhi are set to hold a protest at Ramlila Maidan on Thursday, November 19, pushing for a fare revision due to rising operating expenses.
Organized by the Bharatiya Private Transport Mazdoor Mahasangh (BPTMM), the protest also calls for a ban on private bike-taxi app services, better welfare measures, and withdrawal of the fitness-related order applicable to auto-rickshaws.
No full strike but longer waits
While there is no full strike, you might notice fewer autos and taxis on the road or longer wait times.
If you are heading out, keep an eye on transport updates and consider app-based options just in case.
The protest really highlights how much these drivers want policy changes to keep their livelihoods secure as the city's transport scene evolves.