Delhi: Baba kills trio with ladoos laced with poison India Feb 12, 2026

A 72-year-old occultist, Kamruddin alias Baba, has been arrested in Delhi for allegedly murdering three people by giving them ladoos laced with poison.

The victims were promised huge cash rewards—a windfall—through tantric rituals and asked to bring ₹2 lakh, liquor, and soft drinks for the ceremony.

During a drive back to Delhi, Kamruddin gave them the poisoned sweets and escaped with their money after they lost consciousness.