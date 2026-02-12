Delhi: Baba kills trio with ladoos laced with poison
A 72-year-old occultist, Kamruddin alias Baba, has been arrested in Delhi for allegedly murdering three people by giving them ladoos laced with poison.
The victims were promised huge cash rewards—a windfall—through tantric rituals and asked to bring ₹2 lakh, liquor, and soft drinks for the ceremony.
During a drive back to Delhi, Kamruddin gave them the poisoned sweets and escaped with their money after they lost consciousness.
The bodies were found inside a white Tigor car on Peeragarhi flyover on February 8.
Police tracked Kamruddin using call records and CCTV footage showing him with the victims before the murders.
He later said that a man named Salim had introduced Laxmi to him.
Investigators say it was a calculated plan targeting vulnerable people for their valuables.