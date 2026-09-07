Delhi banks stay open despite BRICS Summit closures September 11
India
The big BRICS leaders' summit is happening in Delhi on September 11, 2026. With all the buzz, schools and government offices are taking a day off, and traffic will be tight.
But if you need to hit the bank, good news: Delhi banks are staying open that day, according to the Reserve Bank of India holiday calendar.
Jaipur banks closed for local elections
Jaipur's a different story: banks there will be closed on September 11 for local elections.
And just a heads-up: banks everywhere in India still close on the second and fourth Saturdays each month, plus extra state holidays sprinkled through September.