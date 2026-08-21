Delhi bans construction from December 10 to January 20 

Gupta said construction sites over 500 square meters would be monitored through the Delhi government's Dust Portal and AI-enabled cameras.

She urged people to report any violations to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), their local MLA, or directly to her.

"Last time, even under GRAP, some construction continued behind covers," she said referring to the previous winter when work continued despite restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).