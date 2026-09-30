Delhi bans DTC and cluster bus strikes for 6 months
India
Delhi just put a six-month ban on strikes by DTC and Cluster bus workers after a recent drivers' walkout caused major service disruptions.
The strike was mainly about contractual drivers pushing for better pay, asking to raise their daily wage from ₹747 to at least ₹2,000.
DTC redeploys drivers to private operators
To keep busses running, DTC deployed around 300 of its drivers with the private operators to keep busses running; several had earlier been assigned non-driving duties at different locations.
The restriction covers regular employees, contractual and outsourced workers, and staff employed by private concessionaires.
While busses are back on the roads now, union leaders say their demands still aren't met and they're figuring out what comes next.