Delhi Barapullah Phase III flyover opening triggers 55 minutes delays
India
Delhi just opened the Barapullah Phase III flyover to help people get between East and South Delhi faster, but things didn't go as planned.
On day one, drivers found themselves stuck in a queue stretching nearly 3km from Mayur Vihar Phase 1 to Sarai Kale Khan, with delays stretching up to 55 minutes.
Delhi Traffic Police deploy amid complaints
Annoyed commuters quickly took to social media to vent about the unexpected gridlock.
Delhi Traffic Police responded by sending more officers to key points along the corridor, hoping to ease the mess.
Still, that promised quick trip from Mayur Vihar Phase 1 to AIIMS didn't happen on launch day, leaving many wondering if the new flyover will deliver on its big promises.