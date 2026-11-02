Delhi bars non BS-VI vehicles from Noida Gurugram Ghaziabad Faridabad
India
From November 1, 2026, Delhi will block entry for vehicles from Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad unless they meet BS-VI emission norms.
This rule stays in place until January 31, 2027 and is part of the city's push to fight winter air pollution under the updated GRAP plan.
Over 10L vehicles could be barred
Over 10 lakh vehicles could be sidelined by this move.
If you drive a CNG car, an electric vehicle, or anything BS-VI compliant, you're good to go.
Essential services like ambulances are also exempt (just keep that PUCC handy).
For everyone else, public transport like the Metro or Namo Bharat trains is your best bet for getting around Delhi this winter.