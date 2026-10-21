Delhi bars non-BS-VI vehicles from outside Delhi from November 1

Delhi's air quality took a hit after Dussehra, with AQI climbing to 179.

In response, the city is bringing in stricter rules: starting November 1, vehicles from outside Delhi that don't meet BS-VI standards can't enter.

CNG and electric rides are still welcome. Plus, if your vehicle doesn't have a valid Pollution Under Control certificate, you won't be able to get fuel.

ANPR cameras at gas stations will help enforce this.