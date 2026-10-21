Delhi bars non-BS-VI vehicles from outside Delhi from November 1
Delhi's air quality took a hit after Dussehra, with AQI climbing to 179.
In response, the city is bringing in stricter rules: starting November 1, vehicles from outside Delhi that don't meet BS-VI standards can't enter.
CNG and electric rides are still welcome. Plus, if your vehicle doesn't have a valid Pollution Under Control certificate, you won't be able to get fuel.
ANPR cameras at gas stations will help enforce this.
Delhi halves office staff, pauses C&D
From December 10 to January 20, all construction and demolition work will pause to cut down dust.
The government also wants offices, both public and private, to halve in-person staff, and stagger work hours for MCD offices and Delhi government offices to ease traffic and emissions.
These steps will stay in place through winter, with complete construction and demolition ban ending on January 20, 2027, broader construction and demolition dust restrictions ending on January 31, 2027, and most other winter measures continuing until February 28, 2027, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.