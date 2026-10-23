Delhi bars non-BS6 vehicles from outside and enforces no PUC
Starting November 1, non-BS6 vehicles from outside Delhi won't be allowed into the city until January 31, 2027.
It's all part of Delhi's new Winter Action Plan to fight that yearly spike in air pollution.
There's also a "No PUC, No Fuel" rule, so if your vehicle doesn't have a valid Pollution Under Control certificate, you won't get fuel at city pumps.
Delhi raises parking fees, boosts transit
Parking fees at authorized municipal parking facilities are doubling, except for those run by the Metro, in hopes of nudging people away from driving.
Offices have been asked to stagger work hours and let half their staff work from home.
Construction that creates dust will be tightly monitored by AI systems, and there will be Metro services and electric busses running to make public transport easier for everyone.