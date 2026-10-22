Delhi based content creator Amir Shokeen arrested over racial slurs
India
Delhi-based content creator Amir Shokeen was arrested after allegedly using racial slurs against a youth from Tripura.
Shokeen faces IPC IT Act charges
Shokeen faces serious charges under the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act for promoting enmity and making offensive statements online.
The case is now fueling wider discussions about why calling out and stopping racial discrimination, both online and offline, matters more than ever.