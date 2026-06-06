Delhi bed-and-breakfast fire kills 21, 15 hospitalized at Max Hospital

Lovkesh Bajaj remanded on culpable homicide

Investigators found major lapses like sealed windows and locked basement doors that made rescue tough.

The property owner, Lovkesh Bajaj, was remanded to four days of police custody and booked under BNS sections including culpable homicide not amounting to murder and negligent conduct with fire.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has promised strict action against those responsible, saying tougher enforcement is needed to prevent more tragedies like this.