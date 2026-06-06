Delhi bed-and-breakfast fire kills 21, 15 hospitalized at Max Hospital
India
A tragic fire at a Delhi bed-and-breakfast has left 21 people dead, including 17 foreigners.
15 others (most of them foreign nationals) are at Max Hospital, with one person still on a ventilator and five now off critical support.
Lovkesh Bajaj remanded on culpable homicide
Investigators found major lapses like sealed windows and locked basement doors that made rescue tough.
The property owner, Lovkesh Bajaj, was remanded to four days of police custody and booked under BNS sections including culpable homicide not amounting to murder and negligent conduct with fire.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has promised strict action against those responsible, saying tougher enforcement is needed to prevent more tragedies like this.