Delhi begins 2027 Census self-enumeration from May 1 to 15

Delhi households register online then house-listing

Just one person per household needs to log in with a mobile number, pick their language, and drop a pin for their location; no paperwork required.

Help is on hand via the toll-free number 1855. Once you're done, you'll get a unique code for later verification when officials visit.

After this phase wraps up, a house-listing operation will follow from May 16 to June 15, with more than three million officials involved.

Enumerators will use an app to collect and submit information about your home and amenities, while the self-enumeration portal will be available in 16 languages.