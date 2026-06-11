Delhi begins comprehensive coaching center policy under Ashish Sood
Big changes are coming for Delhi's coaching centers. The government is beginning work on a comprehensive policy to make fees clearer, boost student safety, and raise infrastructure standards.
At a meeting led by Education Minister Ashish Sood, officials talked about adding fire safety checks, mental health support, better ways to handle complaints, and improved conditions for teachers.
Three UPSC deaths prompt Delhi framework
These updates are in response to the tragedy where three UPSC aspirants died in a flooded basement, sparking public outrage and calls for reform.
The director of higher education will draft the new framework, aiming to protect students prepping for tough exams like UPSC and engineering, medical and other competitive examinations.
Delhi's policy will also draw from the national guidelines introduced in 2024, so expect safer, more transparent coaching hubs soon.