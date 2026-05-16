Delhi begins SIR for online voter registration and BLO checks

Duplicate forms for existing Delhi voters

Existing voters will get duplicate forms: no extra documents needed.

If you moved to Delhi after 2002 and only see family members' names on the old list (now on the CEO Delhi website), just provide the details of your parents or relatives in the enumeration form.

The draft voter roll drops August 5, and the final version is out October 7.

Plus, polling stations will be less crowded this time with fewer voters assigned per booth for easier access.