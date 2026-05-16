Delhi begins SIR for online voter registration and BLO checks
If you're a voter in Delhi, you can submit your electoral forms online during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) happening this summer.
The goal is to make sure everyone who's 18 or older by October 1, 2026, gets on the list, and no eligible citizen is left out or no ineligible person is included.
BLOs will also be doing door-to-door checks from June 30 to July 29 to help out.
Duplicate forms for existing Delhi voters
Existing voters will get duplicate forms: no extra documents needed.
If you moved to Delhi after 2002 and only see family members' names on the old list (now on the CEO Delhi website), just provide the details of your parents or relatives in the enumeration form.
The draft voter roll drops August 5, and the final version is out October 7.
Plus, polling stations will be less crowded this time with fewer voters assigned per booth for easier access.