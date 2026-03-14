Delhi: Bike taxi driver molests woman passenger, threatens her

Driver has previous criminal record

After dropping her off, the woman went straight to the police at K.N.K. Marg station.

The accused, Sachin from Badli village, was quickly arrested. He is now in judicial custody for 14 days while police investigate further and have seized his motorcycle.

Notably, Sachin has been driving for an app-based service for about a year, but he also has a past criminal record linked to a dowry death case in 2011.

During the incident, he reportedly drove recklessly and strayed from the mapped route, adding to the passenger's distress.