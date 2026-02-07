Delhi: Biker dies after falling into uncovered sewer pit
Kamal Dhyani, a 25-year-old banker, lost his life when his bike plunged into an allegedly uncovered 15-20-foot-deep Delhi Jal Board (DJB) sewer pit in Janakpuri late Thursday night.
He was on his way to celebrate his parents' anniversary but never made it home.
After hours of searching by family and police, his body was found inside the pit the next morning.
FIR filed against DJB officials, contractor
Police have filed an FIR under relevant sections of the law against DJB officials and contractor for failing to ensure safety at the site.
Three engineers have already been suspended, and a committee is investigating why proper safety measures were missing—even though there were some barricades.
Delhi's Urban Development Minister has also announced probes and inspections to prevent this from happening again.